Homeros Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (HMR)

Homeros (HMR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Homeros has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $13.65 million and $100,052.00 worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Homeros Profile

HMR is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,050,000,235 coins. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Homeros

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

