Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Acquires $242,100.00 in Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) Director Alex R. Lieblong bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 1.7 %

HOMB traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 795,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,692. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.24. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $243.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,271,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1,267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 167,836 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOMB. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.