HNC COIN Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week (HNC)

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, HNC COIN has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HNC COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HNC COIN has a market cap of $824,863.03 and approximately $14,227.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

HNC COIN Coin Profile

HNC COIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 83,579,284 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc.

HNC COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HNC COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HNC COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HNC COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

