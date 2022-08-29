HM Payson & Co. Sells 7,526 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $51,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

NYSE V traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.26. 79,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,706,594. The stock has a market cap of $384.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.28 and a 200-day moving average of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

