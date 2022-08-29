HM Payson & Co. Purchases 53,939 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 13,028.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,353 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,939 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,183 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,322,766,000 after purchasing an additional 903,653 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,300,318,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $785,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PXD. TD Securities raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.47.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $7.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $264.79. The company had a trading volume of 57,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $143.63 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $8.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

