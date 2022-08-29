HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,277 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,164 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $30,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 39.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $167.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,848. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.61 and a 200-day moving average of $176.34. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.95.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

