HM Payson & Co. Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608,341 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66,205 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $36,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $827,082,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,821 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,224,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,842 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5,751.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,230 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,824,957 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $296,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.44. 185,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,899,175. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.75.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,014 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

