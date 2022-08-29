HM Payson & Co. Has $71.52 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 1.6% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $71,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.91. 75,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,629. The stock has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.46. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.