HM Payson & Co. Has $28.13 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,956 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Generac worth $28,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 678.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Trading Down 0.2 %

Generac stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.86.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

