HM Payson & Co. Buys 566 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.5% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $155,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,831 shares of company stock worth $15,706,796. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.01. The company had a trading volume of 662,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,867,879. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

