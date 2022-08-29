HM Payson & Co. Acquires 54 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $349.22. 8,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,555. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $695.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.79.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

