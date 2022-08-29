Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Trading Down 5.1%

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 7,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,730,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hippo from $3.76 to $2.06 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Hippo Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 218.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hippo by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 94,931 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Hippo by 7.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,604,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 329,909 shares during the period. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hippo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,847,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

