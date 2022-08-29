High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE:HWO remained flat at C$1.45 during trading hours on Monday. 7,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,601. The stock has a market cap of C$70.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.64. High Arctic Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.00.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.