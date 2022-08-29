Heron Financial Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $721,012,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,594,000 after acquiring an additional 258,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 242,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,904,000 after acquiring an additional 224,989 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 466,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,081,000 after acquiring an additional 194,288 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.88.

ESS traded down $3.48 on Monday, hitting $271.32. 1,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,738. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.62 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

