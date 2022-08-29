Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.80

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 2809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Hellenic Telecommunications Organization alerts:

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Cuts Dividend

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2451 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.