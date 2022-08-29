Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.80

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 2809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays cut Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Cuts Dividend
About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (HLTOY)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.