Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Up 56.3% in August

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the July 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Heineken from €76.00 ($77.55) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Heineken from €106.00 ($108.16) to €114.00 ($116.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heineken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Heineken Stock Down 1.0 %

HEINY traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,763. Heineken has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $59.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Heineken Cuts Dividend

Heineken Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.1973 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

