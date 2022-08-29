HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Short Interest Update

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the July 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

HeartBeam Price Performance

Shares of BEATW remained flat at $0.35 during trading hours on Friday. HeartBeam has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41.

