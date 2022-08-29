Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 75,000 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 0.6% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.93% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $186,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 257,307 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,450,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $2.13 on Monday, hitting $454.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,137. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $441.04 and its 200 day moving average is $457.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

