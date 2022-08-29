Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 399,692 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399,692 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of CME Group worth $45,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.21. 19,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.01.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. CME Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.20.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

