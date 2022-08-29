Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 327,848 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 327,848 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $71,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in Broadcom by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $517.41. 32,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,186. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $208.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.06.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.