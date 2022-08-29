Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 107,800 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 107,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $49,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.71.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.55. 10,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

