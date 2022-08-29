Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $84.37 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 72,127 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.05% of Linde worth $84,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 453.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Linde by 44.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 25.0% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 49.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $1.65 on Monday, hitting $287.90. The company had a trading volume of 20,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,105. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

