Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $123.50 Million Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,288,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 418,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $123,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.24. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.164 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

