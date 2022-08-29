Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,301 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $65,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.75. 583,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,867,879. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.63. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,831 shares of company stock valued at $15,706,796. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

