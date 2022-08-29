Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Update

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,600 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 221,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Hawkins Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWKN traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $40.85. 74,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $858.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.89. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 4.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

