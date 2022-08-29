Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 388,042 shares.The stock last traded at $39.59 and had previously closed at $40.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on HE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HE. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

