H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) PT Lowered to SEK 150 at Barclays

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from SEK 160 to SEK 150 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 105 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Societe Generale increased their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.56.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

