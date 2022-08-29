GYSR Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $821,261.69 (GYSR)

GYSR (GYSR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, GYSR has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GYSR has a market cap of $821,261.69 and approximately $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYSR coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 824.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.29 or 0.02811605 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001633 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00823843 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About GYSR
The official message board for GYSR is medium.com/gysr. GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io. GYSR’s official website is gysr.io.
