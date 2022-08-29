GYSR Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $821,261.69 (GYSR)

GYSR (GYSR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, GYSR has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GYSR has a market cap of $821,261.69 and approximately $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYSR coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 824.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.29 or 0.02811605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00823843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About GYSR

The official message board for GYSR is medium.com/gysr. GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io. GYSR’s official website is gysr.io.

Buying and Selling GYSR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYSR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYSR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYSR using one of the exchanges listed above.

