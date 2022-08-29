GYSR Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $821,261.69 (GYSR)

GYSR (GYSR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, GYSR has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GYSR coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges. GYSR has a total market cap of $821,261.69 and $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 597.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.65 or 0.02148116 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00842644 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
GYSR Profile
GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io. GYSR’s official message board is medium.com/gysr. GYSR’s official website is gysr.io.
GYSR Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for GYSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYSR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.