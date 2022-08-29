GYSR Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $821,261.69 (GYSR)

GYSR (GYSR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, GYSR has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GYSR coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges. GYSR has a total market cap of $821,261.69 and $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GYSR alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 597.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.65 or 0.02148116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00842644 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GYSR Profile

GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io. GYSR’s official message board is medium.com/gysr. GYSR’s official website is gysr.io.

GYSR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYSR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYSR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYSR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GYSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYSR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.