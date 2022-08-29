Gulden Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gulden has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $23.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025895 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00275295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001063 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

