Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 85.1% from the July 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance
Shares of GBAB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,736. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $25.34.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. This is a positive change from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
