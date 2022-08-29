Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 85.1% from the July 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

Shares of GBAB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,736. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $25.34.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. This is a positive change from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 24.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 24.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 104,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter worth $356,000.

(Get Rating)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.