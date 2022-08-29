GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price target on GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price target on GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on GSK in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,826.67 ($22.07).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,394.80 ($16.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of £56.73 billion and a PE ratio of 1,234.34. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,646.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,668.69.

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.25 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.96%.

In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In other GSK news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 647 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 662 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,798.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.