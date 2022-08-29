Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.50.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance
Shares of PAC opened at $151.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.36. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $109.25 and a 1-year high of $167.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.
