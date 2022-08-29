Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.50.

Shares of PAC opened at $151.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.36. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $109.25 and a 1-year high of $167.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 877,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 77,501 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 84,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

