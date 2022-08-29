Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 50,029 shares.The stock last traded at $54.80 and had previously closed at $55.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is presently 213.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,244 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 37.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.