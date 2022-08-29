Growth DeFi Market Cap Tops $1.26 Million (GRO)

Growth DeFi (GRO) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $110,462.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $2.90 or 0.00014364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,194.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085310 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,377 coins. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital.

Growth DeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

