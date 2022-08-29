Grin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $142,534.00 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and $142,534.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,182.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,543.39 or 0.07647032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00026040 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00164493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00274344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.15 or 0.00753840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00586074 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001061 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

