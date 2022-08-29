Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI) Short Interest Update

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 599,454 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 929,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,132 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,494,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,072,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GVCI remained flat at $10.10 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,710. Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and managing a business in the financial technology sector.

