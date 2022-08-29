Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Short Interest Up 90.0% in August

Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Green Planet Bioengineering Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GPLB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.58. 1,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,320. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. Green Planet Bioengineering has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.
Green Planet Bioengineering Company Profile
