Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Short Interest Up 90.0% in August

Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLBGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Green Planet Bioengineering Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GPLB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.58. 1,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,320. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. Green Planet Bioengineering has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

Green Planet Bioengineering Company Profile

Green Planet Bioengineering Co Ltd. operates as a shell company, with the purpose of acquisition and merging with an existing business operation. The company was founded on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

See Also

