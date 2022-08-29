Green Climate World Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $239,934.00 (WGC)

Green Climate World (WGC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last week, Green Climate World has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Green Climate World has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $239,934.00 worth of Green Climate World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Green Climate World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,233.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00133311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085163 BTC.

Green Climate World Coin Profile

Green Climate World is a coin. Green Climate World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,735,989 coins. Green Climate World’s official Twitter account is @WeGen_Official.

Green Climate World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WeGen (World Ecosystem for Genuine Products) Platform is an anti-counterfeit system using a unique 3D label technology tied to an immutable blockchain. It aims to create a culture for the global supply chain ecosystem where manufacturers, distributors, and consumers are able to effectively respond to the counterfeit industry while being rewarded for doing so. “

According to CryptoCompare, "The WeGen (World Ecosystem for Genuine Products) Platform is an anti-counterfeit system using a unique 3D label technology tied to an immutable blockchain. It aims to create a culture for the global supply chain ecosystem where manufacturers, distributors, and consumers are able to effectively respond to the counterfeit industry while being rewarded for doing so. "

