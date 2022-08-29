Gravity Finance (GFI) Hits Market Cap of $744,604.58

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $744,604.58 and approximately $17.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

