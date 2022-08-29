Gravity Finance (GFI) Hits Market Cap of $744,604.58

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $744,604.58 and approximately $17.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
Gravity Finance Profile
Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gravity Finance Coin Trading
