Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the July 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Gratomic Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBULF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,710. Gratomic has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.

Gratomic Company Profile

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of assets primarily in Canada and Namibia. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie, Karas Region of southern Namibia covers an area of approximately 137,473 hectares; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

