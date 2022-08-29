Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the July 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Gratomic Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CBULF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,710. Gratomic has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.
Gratomic Company Profile
