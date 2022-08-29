Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.26 on September 15th

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2583 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GRT.UN traded down C$0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$75.92. The stock had a trading volume of 134,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,918. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$73.34 and a 1-year high of C$105.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$78.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$110.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$102.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.78.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

