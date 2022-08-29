Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Shares Up 7.4%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. 240,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,979,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 10.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.79.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

