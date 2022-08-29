Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings VIII

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the fourth quarter valued at $1,785,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter valued at $1,609,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,050,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gores Holdings VIII by 20.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 282,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 47,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter worth about $320,000.

Gores Holdings VIII Stock Performance

Gores Holdings VIII stock remained flat at $9.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. Gores Holdings VIII has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52.

About Gores Holdings VIII

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

