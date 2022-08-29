Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the July 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Verdad Advisers LP increased its holdings in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Verdad Advisers LP owned about 2.66% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

About Good Times Restaurants

NASDAQ GTIM remained flat at $2.89 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,301. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

