Gold Secured Currency One Day Volume Reaches $224,927.00 (GSX)

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Gold Secured Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. Gold Secured Currency has a total market capitalization of $587.77 million and approximately $224,927.00 worth of Gold Secured Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gold Secured Currency has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency Coin Profile

Gold Secured Currency (CRYPTO:GSX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Gold Secured Currency’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. Gold Secured Currency’s official Twitter account is @GlowShares.

Gold Secured Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anonymous, decentralized voting on the blockchain makes it easy for the community to form a consensus on important issues regarding the future of GSX. Secure, transparent, tamper-proof, and viewable 24 hours a day. Predefined rules govern and enforce the voting process, putting the coin in the hands of the holders. GSX brings together its community with voting on the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Secured Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Secured Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Secured Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

