Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Acquired by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,842 shares during the quarter. Global X Cybersecurity ETF makes up 0.8% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BUG stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $27.41. 3,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,537. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93.

