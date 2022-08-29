Glitch Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (GLCH)

Glitch (GLCH) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, Glitch has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for $0.0881 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $6.98 million and $126,936.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Glitch Profile

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol.

Buying and Selling Glitch

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

