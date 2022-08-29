Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Glacier Bancorp worth $33,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,158,000 after buying an additional 160,434 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 30,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.57. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $221.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

