Giverny Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,732,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Mastercard stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $331.51. The company had a trading volume of 65,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,763. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $320.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

